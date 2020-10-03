Three-vehicle collision at the corner of West Campus Drive and East Seventh Street

A three-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of West Campus Drive and East Seventh Street on Saturday, Oct. 3 at around 6 p.m. after a vehicle failed to yield at a red light causing a domino effect accident, according to Officer Stachowiak with the Long Beach Police Department.

According to Stachowiak, the collision occurred when a four-door hatchback failed to yield at the red light on West Campus Drive, colliding with the vehicle in front of it and causing a four-door sedan to rear-end them.

The three vehicles were all traveling west in the right-hand lane on East Seventh Street when the collision occurred.

The second and third vehicles incurred severe damage, while the first car had only minor body damage. There were no fatalities.

An infant in the first car and an elderly woman in the third car were transported by ambulance to the hospital due to their ages to receive medical surveillance. No immediate injuries were incurred.

“Everybody’s safe, everybody’s healthy and everything’s fine, just transported for further medical to make sure there’s no additional injuries,” Stachowiak said.

Madalyn Amato, editor in chief, contributed to this article.