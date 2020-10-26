CSULB instructor found deceased in classroom

A Long Beach State lecturer died in his classroom in Engineering 3 sometime during the night of Oct. 16, University Police Department Captain John Brockie confirmed Monday.

The individual has been identified as Vahe Kludjian, lecturer of civil engineering and construction management.

Brockie said that Kludjian appeared to die as a result of natural causes and that there is no evidence at this time of “foul play.”

Kludjian was found by another faculty member, Brockie said, and was already deceased by the time Long Beach Fire Department and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene Saturday morning.

According to Brockie, there was equipment set up in the Engineering 3 classroom as Kludjian had taught in person on the evening of Friday, Oct. 16 and was scheduled to teach a lab class on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 17.

Working at the Beach since 2005, Kludjian worked with the American Society of Civil Engineers student competition team. He was often seen on campus helping the team before competitions.

