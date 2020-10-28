IN PHOTOS: Dodgers bring home World Series title

By: Jacob Powers & Gabriel Islas

The Los Angeles Dodgers captured their seventh championship and first since 1988 Tuesday night.

The beloved Kirk Gibson highlights that withstood 32 years of re-runs are to soon be replaced by highlights of the 2020 squad.

After winning the National League West for eight years in a row, the Dodgers now join the Los Angeles Lakers in sharing the title of the “city of champions.”

On Feb. 11 of this year, outfielder Mookie Betts was acquired from the Boston Red Sox, a deal that proved to be the difference in the Dodgers’ push for the ring.

Winning 43 of their 60 regular season games, the Dodgers finished with the fourth-highest per-game run differential in the modern era.

Clayton Kershaw was able to show the world that the Houston Astros cheating in the 2017 World Series was the difference. In 30.2 innings pitched, Kershaw had a winning 4-1 record and an ERA of 2.93 in five games.

Kershaw’s performance in the World Series was nothing less than sensational, winning both games over 11.2 innings.

A combination of great defense by outfielders Cody Bellinger and Betts accompanied by shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Justin Turner’s hot bats outmatched the Tampa Bay Rays pitching arsenal.