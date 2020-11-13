Crime Blotter: Theft on campus

Grand Theft

A student reported to the University Police Department about being a victim of business fraud on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The subject claimed to be an alumnus starting a business with the victim and requested money to be able to purchase computers from the 49er Shops Bookstore.

The student provided an undisclosed amount of money to the subject, but the purchase was never made. The incident was reported later that afternoon.

University Police Department Capt. Richard Goodwin said that the student “in this case was the victim of a con.” The report is currently under investigation.

iPad Theft

CSULB Design Operations Coordinator Danny Cubbage reported three stolen iPads from the Design Building to university police on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Cubbage estimated that the iPads were stolen on or before Oct. 15. The total value of the iPads is $3000.

There was no sign of a point of entry at the time the report was made. The crime remains under investigation.