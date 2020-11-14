City resumes street sweeping citations, provides case-by-case forgiveness until Nov. 30

Although Long Beach has resumed ticketing for street sweeping, residents can ask for forgiveness through the end of November in an effort by the city to accommodate those facing coronavirus-related parking complications.

The city is allowing citations to be forgiven on a case-by-case basis, according to Jennifer Carey, community relations officer, the Long Beach Post reported last month.

Eric Lopez, director of the Department of Public Works, sent a memorandum to City Manager Tom Modica to discuss how street sweeping is a “critical public health and safety function” to “keep our gutters clean” in accordance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. He maintained in the statement, though, that “despite the service challenges this program creates,” Public Works supports the extension of citation forgiveness.

“Staff recommends extending street sweeping citation forgiveness through November 30 to continue to assist residents in need during the pandemic,” Lopez said in the statement.

The Long Beach City Council has extended its COVID-19-related parking program several times in an attempt to prioritize residents during this time.