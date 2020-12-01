CSULB administration remains undecided about 2021 commencement

Long Beach State administrators have yet to announce an official decision regarding the status of commencement for the class of 2021, despite stating previously that plans would be finalized by Dec. 1.

“The university is still exploring options in consultation with public health officials,” said Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communication.

President Jane Close Conoley said in September that the university would make an announcement by Dec. 1 on whether or not there will be a spring ceremony as “it takes six months of planning to really make graduation work.”

“We hope to be able to offer an update soon,” Cook said.