CSULB to host hybrid commencement featuring a car parade for classes 2020 and 2021

Campus officials announced via email Friday that Long Beach State will hold a hybrid commencement ceremony with a contactless vehicle parade and virtual presentations this spring for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 are being asked to register in March of 2021 to reserve a 30-minute window that will be based on their graduation year and college.

“Our on-campus experience will allow our students to hear their names read aloud and see their names displayed across a jumbo screen,” the email said. “Save the dates of May 18-21, 2021.”

Details of the plans must be approved by local public health officials and will be released to students by the end of January, according to the email.

Speeches and other recognitions will be available online on the university’s commencement website.

According to Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications, CSULB administration came to this decision “based on conversations over the past few weeks and student survey data” collected from the spring “in light of what we anticipate will be the prevailing public health protocols this May.”

“University consultation with public health officials is ongoing,” Cook said.

This story was updated on Dec. 4 at 6:13 p.m. to include information from campus administration.