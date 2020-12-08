Hybrid and face-to-face classes at CSULB to be held virtually until February, concerns over spread of COVID-19 cited

All of Long Beach State’s spring classes, including those currently approved as hybrid or face-to-face, will be held virtually until at least early February, Provost Brian Jersky announced in a campus-wide email Tuesday.

“Our spring semester is still scheduled to begin on January 19, 2021, as planned. However, although all classes will begin on January 19, all class meetings and activities, including those that are approved as hybrid or face-to-face classes, will take place virtually until early February, or perhaps even later, depending on how circumstances evolve,” Jersky wrote.

Jersky said this is due to “rapidly increasing morbidity and mortality” of the coronavirus, and that CSULB must “make changes in planning” to “consider the extremity of the situation.”

He maintained in the email that he is “truly sorry to have to make this announcement” as a vaccine is slated to be available in 2021, though the university “must negotiate the dangerous time we are now in.”

Jersky urged the campus community to continue to wear masks and refrain from socializing during the holiday season.

“One of the most difficult issues we all face is the inability to make definite decisions or plans in the face of a fluctuating health situation,” Jersky said in the email. “I appreciate and am grateful to everyone for your understanding in these circumstances.”

Madalyn Amato, editor in chief, contributed to this article.