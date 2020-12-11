CSULB to proceed with scheduled spring break

Campus officials confirmed that Long Beach State will be moving forward with its regularly scheduled spring break despite concerns that it would take an alternative approach in line with other universities across the country.

The Beach’s spring recess is set to occur from Monday, March 29 to Friday, April 2, according to the university’s 2020-21 academic calendar.

Juliet Hidalgo, senior communications strategist for the Department of Academic Affairs, said that this decision is dependent on the state of the coronavirus, though, and must be in accordance with health mandates.

“The provost said there has been no change to spring break,” Hidalgo said. “This is subject to public health directives.”

Amid growing concerns of spreading the coronavirus during travel, several universities have decided to cancel their spring break in 2021, including University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin at Madison, Purdue University, University of Iowa and Ohio State University.

According to The Daily Aztec, San Diego State University has decided to cancel its traditional nine-day break and instead add four “rest and recovery days” scattered throughout the spring semester on Feb. 12, March 8, March 30 and April 15.

SDSU administrators’ decision was met with strong opposition from the student body, and one student even created a change.org petition that has received over 16,000 signatures as of Dec. 10.

The rest of the 23 total California State University campuses have not made changes to their respective breaks at this time, with the exception of California State University Maritime Academy, which does not have a spring recess listed on its 2020-21 academic calendar.