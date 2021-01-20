Wind advisory until Wednesday after Long Beach sees gusts up to 40 mph

The city of Long Beach experienced gusts of wind tipping 40 mph on Tuesday, and a wind advisory remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

While Long Beach State and the surrounding community did not see any power outages, the neighboring areas of Bixby Knolls, Bellflower and North Long Beach experienced outages according to Southern California Edison data.

The Long Beach Post reported Tuesday afternoon that the outage in Bixby Knolls reached over 5,500 houses after an electrical pole fire occurred in the area.

Aside from power outages, the National Weather Service said on its website that wind-related impacts can include fallen trees, dangerous driving conditions and property damage.

Isolated wind damage is possible when winds are sustained at between 40 and 50 mph, and significant damage can occur with higher speeds.

As of 10:10 p.m., the winds in Long Beach had decreased to 17 mph.

The NWS forecasts winds up to 25 mph in the area until Wednesday. The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for the greater Los Angeles coastal area, which predicted gusts up to 50 mph for Tuesday evening.

There is also a high wind warning for Orange County until Wednesday at 10 p.m.