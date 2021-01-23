Biden to issue $1,400 stimulus checks following last month’s $600 disbursement

Moving forward with his coronavirus stimulus package, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed an executive order Friday to distribute $1,400 checks, giving “direct financial relief to Americans who need it most.”

“We need more action and we need to move fast,” Biden said during a press conference Friday.

Biden’s stimulus will be a $1,400 payment to go along with the $600 check issued in December, according to a White House statement, amounting to a total of $2,000 in relief.

This is part of his plan to “get Americans the full $2,000 in direct payments they deserve,” as said in the statement.

“The president’s American Rescue Plan proposes an additional $1,400 per-person payments to ensure that households get the support they need to help pay bills, put food on the table and support small businesses and their communities,” the statement read.

These checks are part of his $1.9 trillion relief package, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan.” According to Biden, the plan has received bipartisan support and intends to assist struggling families and businesses across the country, prioritize COVID-19 testing and vaccination and get the economy back on track.

It is unclear as to when Americans are likely to receive this relief, though analysts predict it could take months.