A year after the sudden passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, murals such as this one by Danny's Signs have been created to honor their legacy. Andrea Ramos/ Daily Forty-Niner
Remembering Mamba

Fans of the late Lakers legend continue to pay their respects one year later with art across the Long Beach and Los Angeles area.

Kobe Bryant in the Walter Pyramid on Dec. 14, 2019. Mark Lindahl/ Daily Forty-Niner

On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, along with seven others, including the pilot.

Individuals across the world mourned the loss with elaborate memorials and celebrations of their lives. The Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, became a beacon for those to pay their respects.

Kobe Bryant sits next to his daughter, Gianna, in the Walter Pyramid, just a few seats to the left of President Jane Close Conoley, Dec. 19, 2019.

Since the tragedy, artists have taken to blank walls and businesses to immortalize the Bryants.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball star, has requested via Instagram that news outlets not use any footage or photographs of the crash scene, but rather, use positive images that are “classy” and “tasteful.”

