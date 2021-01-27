A woman drives up to one of the lanes with nurses that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Beach Convention Center vaccionation supersite. Photo credit: Richard Grant
Campus, Coronavirus, News

Students, faculty and staff at CSULB who have pre-registered for vaccination should expect an email to make an appointment

by on

Members of the Long Beach State community who have pre-registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can expect an email to be able to register for their appointment, which will be within the coming months.

According to Student Health Services’ medical director Kimberly Fodran, CSULB is “among the close points of dispensing for the city of Long Beach” and anticipate the first batch of Moderna vaccines to arrive in the upcoming weeks.

“Cal State Long Beach is hard at work to bring the campus vaccines to fight against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” Fodran said in an email.

President Jane Close Conoley said earlier this month that it was likely that the vaccine would arrive by the end of January and hopes students will begin to get vaccinated in April.

In line with health officials’ distribution plan, the Beach community is expected to be vaccinated in a process that prioritizes essential personnel and those over 65 :

  1. Essential personnel working on campus
  2. Faculty and staff who are 65 and older or high-risk
  3. All faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated
  4. High-risk students
  5. On-campus students including residents, athletes and those in face-to-face courses
  6. Students entering clinical rotations
  7. All students who have not been vaccinated

Those who have pre-registered will receive an email detailing how to schedule an appointment, which will be available on their campus single sign-on, and must fill out a health questionnaire. Students, faculty and staff are asked to use their campus emails to register.

Individuals who are employed by the university are able to receive the vaccine through the city and can track eligibility and appointment availability through VaxLB, according to Fodran.

“If you become eligible to receive a vaccine through other means at an earlier point, we encourage you to receive the vaccine as soon as possible whether that is on campus or through the city where you live,” Fodran said.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

