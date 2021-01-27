Students, faculty and staff at CSULB who have pre-registered for vaccination should expect an email to make an appointment

Members of the Long Beach State community who have pre-registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can expect an email to be able to register for their appointment, which will be within the coming months.

According to Student Health Services’ medical director Kimberly Fodran, CSULB is “among the close points of dispensing for the city of Long Beach” and anticipate the first batch of Moderna vaccines to arrive in the upcoming weeks.

“Cal State Long Beach is hard at work to bring the campus vaccines to fight against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” Fodran said in an email.

President Jane Close Conoley said earlier this month that it was likely that the vaccine would arrive by the end of January and hopes students will begin to get vaccinated in April.

In line with health officials’ distribution plan, the Beach community is expected to be vaccinated in a process that prioritizes essential personnel and those over 65 :

Essential personnel working on campus Faculty and staff who are 65 and older or high-risk All faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated High-risk students On-campus students including residents, athletes and those in face-to-face courses Students entering clinical rotations All students who have not been vaccinated

Those who have pre-registered will receive an email detailing how to schedule an appointment, which will be available on their campus single sign-on, and must fill out a health questionnaire. Students, faculty and staff are asked to use their campus emails to register.

Individuals who are employed by the university are able to receive the vaccine through the city and can track eligibility and appointment availability through VaxLB, according to Fodran.

“If you become eligible to receive a vaccine through other means at an earlier point, we encourage you to receive the vaccine as soon as possible whether that is on campus or through the city where you live,” Fodran said.