CSULB commencement schedule released, graduates must reserve vehicle pass

Long Beach State officials announced in a campus-wide email Friday the commencement schedule for this spring’s ceremony featuring graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Graduating students will register online for the hybrid ceremony and to receive a vehicle pass claim for the car caravan.

Participants will be separated by their college:

College of Health & Human Services: May 18 and 19

College of Liberal Arts: May 18 and 19

College of Business: May 20

College of Engineering: May 20

College of the Arts: May 21

College of Education: May 21

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics: May 21

Graduates will select their 30-minute time slots when claiming their vehicle pass, according to the email.

“All attending graduates will have their name pre-recorded and have the opportunity to create a custom graduate slide with their own photo and quote to celebrate at the physical and online events,” the email read.

Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications, said earlier this month that the celebration will feature two stages set up on campus, one by the “GO BEACH” sign and one by the Walter Pyramid.

“There’s still going to be a big screen, the student would send in pictures and stuff ahead of time and we’d be up there so there’s a chance to take a picture of yourself on the big screen,” Conoley said. “And we have some of our folks there on stages to then congratulate them.”

CSULB has still not been granted official approval from the health department, however.

“Final clearance from public-health officials has not yet been received, but we continue planning based on the county’s existing vehicle-parade guidance,” Cook said in an email.

More details, including links for registration, will be released in March.