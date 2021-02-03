Photo credit: Mufid Majnun/Unsplash
CSULB begins vaccine rollout at Pyramid

After receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday, Long Beach State has begun administering doses to essential personnel on the second level of the Walter Pyramid parking structure.

According to Jeff Cook, associate vice president for strategic communications, CSULB’s medical team has been working for months to prepare for the first shipment to arrive and arrange for proper storage of the doses.

“The Pfizer vaccine does require an ultra-cold freezer until it is used at the vaccination site,” Cook said. “At this time, we are using freezer units already owned by the university, and all appropriate staff have the requisite knowledge for managing and administering the vaccine.”

Although campus officials initially stated that CSULB would receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer arrived in the university’s first shipment. Kimberly Fodran, CSULB’s medical director, said in a campus email that it is likely that subsequent deliveries will include the Pfizer as well.

“It is the Pfizer vaccine that ultimately became available to the campus at this time,” Cook said. “I cannot speak on the broader vaccine supply chain.”

Vaccines will be administered based on prioritization and the amount of vaccines readily available to the university. All students and faculty will receive an email once they become eligible for the vaccine and must use their campus email address when making an appointment.

As of Feb. 2, there have been no complications with anyone trying to set up an appointment, Cook said.

“The vaccination program began [Tuesday],” Cook said. “Until we have more information on a routinized delivery schedule of vaccines, it is difficult to make predictions about the timeline. We will work to keep [our] site updated.”

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

