Suicide isn’t the answer

Data from Safe Colleges shows that suicide is now the second leading cause of death for college-aged individuals. Of the approximately 1,000 students that take their life each year, 80 to 90% were not receiving any help from college counseling centers.
Suicide is not the answer. If you or someone you know is in distress and considering suicide, reach out.
What are the warning signs?
- Declining academic performance
- Depressive episodes or volatile mood swings
- Periods of anxiety or agitation
- Participating in risky activities
- Keeping away from friends and family
- Not caring about appearance or hygiene
- Uncharacteristic alcohol or drug use
- Gifting prized possessions to others
How can you help?
- Show that you care and be supportive
- Don’t pull any punches, ask if they have plans of suicide
- Try and talk them down, but don’t judge them
- Do not make any promises of secrecy
- Offer to find them help
- Don’t let them be alone
- Take immediate action, remove items that can assist in committing suicide
- If you are dorming, immediately inform a resident assistant
- Contact a counselor immediately
Source: https://www.govst.edu/suicide-prevention/
Where to get help:
Mental Health Emergency or Suicidal Crisis:
LA County ACCESS Emergency Line
800-854-7771
*For free confidential mental health information, referrals to service providers and crisis counseling 24/7
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 8
800-273-TALK (8255)
*For military families, Press 1
Spanish National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-628-9454
Hopeline (Suicide Hotline)
800-SUICIDE (784-2433)
Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic 24-hours a day, seven days a week
3210 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90807
562-548-6565
Trevor Project Lifeline, 24-hours a day, seven-days a week
1-800-788-7386
Or Text: “START” to 678-678
Chat at: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/
Postpartum Support International
1-800-944-4773
Or Text: English: 503-894-9453 Spanish: 971-420-0294
Counseling and Psychological Services at Long Beach State, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday as operation hours during the COVID-19 Pandemic
(562) 985-4001
FOR HELP AFTER HOURS: Crisis counselors are available for phone consultation by calling the CAPS main phone line at (562) 985-4001.
To learn more about CAPS and other mental health resources, listen to the interview with Dr. Shelly Collins on this week’s episode of Beach Weekly.