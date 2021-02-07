Suicide isn’t the answer

Data from Safe Colleges shows that suicide is now the second leading cause of death for college-aged individuals. Of the approximately 1,000 students that take their life each year, 80 to 90% were not receiving any help from college counseling centers.

Suicide is not the answer. If you or someone you know is in distress and considering suicide, reach out.

What are the warning signs?

Declining academic performance

Depressive episodes or volatile mood swings

Periods of anxiety or agitation

Participating in risky activities

Keeping away from friends and family

Not caring about appearance or hygiene

Uncharacteristic alcohol or drug use

Gifting prized possessions to others

How can you help?

Show that you care and be supportive

Don’t pull any punches, ask if they have plans of suicide

Try and talk them down, but don’t judge them

Do not make any promises of secrecy

Offer to find them help

Don’t let them be alone

Take immediate action, remove items that can assist in committing suicide

If you are dorming, immediately inform a resident assistant

Contact a counselor immediately

Source: https://www.govst.edu/suicide-prevention/

Where to get help:

Mental Health Emergency or Suicidal Crisis:

LA County ACCESS Emergency Line

800-854-7771

*For free confidential mental health information, referrals to service providers and crisis counseling 24/7

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 8

800-273-TALK (8255)

*For military families, Press 1

Spanish National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-628-9454

Hopeline (Suicide Hotline)

800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic 24-hours a day, seven days a week

3210 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90807

562-548-6565

Trevor Project Lifeline, 24-hours a day, seven-days a week

1-800-788-7386

Or Text: “START” to 678-678

Chat at: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/

Postpartum Support International

1-800-944-4773

Or Text: English: 503-894-9453 Spanish: 971-420-0294

Counseling and Psychological Services at Long Beach State, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday as operation hours during the COVID-19 Pandemic

(562) 985-4001

FOR HELP AFTER HOURS: Crisis counselors are available for phone consultation by calling the CAPS main phone line at (562) 985-4001.

To learn more about CAPS and other mental health resources, listen to the interview with Dr. Shelly Collins on this week’s episode of Beach Weekly.