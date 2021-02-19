IRS-certified CSULB students to provide free tax preparation assistance virtually Saturday

Over 50 Long Beach State accounting students will be offering free tax preparation assistance to communities in need beginning Saturday, Feb, 20.

The kickoff event will be held virtually on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and services will be provided until March 26, operating Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic, a program sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, the event will be provided for students, families who earn $57,000 or less annually, disabled individuals, the elderly, non-residents and individuals with limited English proficiency, according to a university press release.

Participants should have the following original documents:

Government issued photo ID or driver’s license

Social Security card or documents of individual taxpayer identification number

W-2 and 1099 forms (if any)

Other income and expense information

Students or parents of students bring total tuition fees and expenses paid (form 1098-T)

Parents bring total expenses paid for child’s daycare (if any)

Daycare or dependent care provider’s address, phone and SSN or EIN

Bank account and routing number (voided check) for direct deposit of refund

Last year’s tax return (helpful but not required)

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign required forms

The IRS-certified student volunteers, who speak both English and Spanish, are part of the Accounting Society in CSULB’s Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international fraternity.

If anyone has questions regarding VITA services, contact Briana Martin, VITA coordinator, at [email protected] or (562)726-2331.