CSULB cleared to resume pre-approved face-to-face classes

Long Beach State students enrolled in face-to-face classes will finally be able to return to campus starting March 1, Provost Brian Jerky announced in a campus-wide email Monday.

“This welcome trend is giving us a hopeful glimpse that life is starting to slowly return to normal,” Jerky said. “It also reminds us all that we need to keep our guard up in these coming months to continue this positive trend.”

This March 1 delay comes after the low number of classes cleared to be held in person for spring semester were postponed to begin Feb. 1 due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Only students already enrolled in the minimally approved face-to-face classes will return to campus; all other students will continue with alternative modes of instruction.

It is urged that students continue to avoid engaging in high-risk activities like non-essential travel and refrain from attending large gatherings.

“As with any health-related news, this information might be altered to reflect local, county and state health orders,” Jerksy said.