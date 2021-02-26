CSULB administers over 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Long Beach State has officially recorded over 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Feb. 22, according to the university’s vaccine dashboard.

Since the last weekly update on Monday, Feb. 15, which had recorded about 1,900 vaccinations, CSULB has now administered a total of 2,148 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the campus’s faculty and staff.

The university is still following the vaccine distribution plan approved by public health officials, according to Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications.

“At this time, we are still vaccinating faculty and staff as per the plan on the college website,” Cook said.

Cook said there has been no update of when students can expect to receive the vaccine.

“At this time, the dispensing of vaccines to the general student body has not yet begun,” Cook said. “Until we have a routinized, reliable delivery of vaccines to our campus clinic, it is difficult to project a program timeline, including when the general student body will begin receiving invitations to be vaccinated.”

Students have raised concerns regarding whether those who didn’t pre-register back in January can still get a vaccine. According to Cook, those students who did not register will “ultimately receive a vaccination appointment.”

As for those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine, the health center is in the process of on providing second doses. Vaccinations at CSULB are currently being given at the Walter Pyramid parking structure.

“We intend to vaccinate the entire campus community as quickly as possible, dependent on vaccine supply and the capacity of the clinic,” Cook said.