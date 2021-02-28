Community members gather Saturday for a vigil for Cesar Rodriguez at the Wardlow Metro Station in Long Beach to bring awareness to the injustice of police brutality. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos
Long Beach, News

IN PHOTOS: Long Beach community families unite to demand ‘Justice for Cesar Rodriguez’

by on

With the help of “Say Their Names LA” volunteers, the family of Cesar Rodriguez gathered Saturday at the Wardlow Metro Station in Long Beach for a candlelight vigil and a call to action to bring awareness to his death, which was brought on by police violence.

The family of Alex Flores, who also lost his life due to police violence, offers condolences to the Rodriguez family.
The family of Alex Flores, who also lost his life due to police violence, offers condolences to the Rodriguez family. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

According to Evelia Granados, Rodriguez’s sister, in August of 2017, Rodriguez was stopped by a Long Beach Police Department officer on suspicion of not paying the $1.75 fare to ride the Metro Blue Line train at the Wardlow Station.

The encounter escalated into a scuffle that led to Rodriguez allegedly being thrown into the path of the train, pinned between the train and the platform for 20 minutes before later dying at the hospital.

Cesar's nephew plays with the candles next to his vigil.
Rodriguez’s nephew arranges the candles next to the vigil at Saturday’s event. Andrea Ramos/ Daily Forty-Niner Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

His family would not hear of his death until a family friend told them four days later.

Rosa Moreno, Rodriguez’s mother, was shown the station footage of what transpired between her son and the officer, believing the officer to be at fault. She soon filed a lawsuit.

Lila Perkins, a volunteer for "Say Their Names LA," stands next to the tracks of the train that killed Cesar Rodriguez. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos
Lila Perkins, a volunteer for “Say Their Names LA,” stands next to the tracks of the train that killed Cesar Rodriguez. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

“It’s painful to see your son murdered and not be able to see him again, knowing nothing could ever replace him,” Moreno said.

After the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in the lawsuit and it was discovered that the LBPD considering destroying records concerning police misconduct, Rodriguez’s family has reignited the fight against police brutality.

Rodriguez’s family lays flowers to mark the place where he was pinned for 20 minutes between the train and the platform. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

Saturday’s event included other families who have lost loved ones as a result of police violence, who shared their stories with the help of “Say Their Names LA,” a group of community volunteers.

Laura Peterson, a volunteer for the group, said “Say Their Names LA” started its volunteer work in October of 2020 as a continuation of the demonstrations that occurred in the summer in honor of those who lost their lives due to police brutality.

The mother of Cesar, Rosa Morena, is comforted while protesters take a moment of silence.
The mother of Cesar Rodriguez, Rosa Morena, is comforted while demonstrators pause for a moment of silence. Andrea Ramos/ Daily Forty-Niner Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

Rodriguez’s case has also received attention from the Alliance of Community Transit-Los Angeles, an organization that has called for the cancelation of a five-year, $800 million contract with Los Angeles Metro and the three policing departments.

The same contract is up for renewal in 2022, as well as a $100 million increase.

Sheila Bates, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Long Beach, offers condolences for Rodriguez’s family and demands accountability from the police. Photo credit: Andrea Ramos

“The police officers are trying to erase everything, even Metro, because they lose money,” Granados said. “They want to wash everything off, and I don’t think it’s fair because that’s somebody’s loved one, that’s my loved one that died here, that lost his life for $1.75.”

