Crime Blotter: Medical response and suspicious circumstance at CSULB

Medical Response

On Feb. 16 at around 6:15 p.m., a male fell off his skateboard after riding down East Campus Drive and went into a seizure.

University Police Department officers and the Long Beach Fire Department were both called and responded to assess the situation.

The skateboarder refused further medical assistance and went on his way after evaluations by the fire department.

Suspicious Circumstance

On Feb. 20 at 7:45 p.m., a patrol officer found a barbecue grill on the sidewalk near the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center on East Atherton Street.

After checking with each department building, the UPD concluded that the barbecue didn’t belong to the campus.

The UPD is holding the barbecue in property evidence for now.