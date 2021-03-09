CSULB commencement registration begins March 22

Long Beach State graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be able to register for commencement beginning Monday, March 22. The car caravan ceremony will be taking place from May 18 through 21.

Students will be honored by their colleges throughout the week:

College of Health & Human Services — May 18 and 19

College of Liberal Arts — May 18 and 19

College of Business — May 20

College of Engineering — May 20

College of the Arts — May 21

College of Education — May 21

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics — May 21

Any graduates planning to attend the event must register for a time slot using a unique registration link that will be sent to their student emails, according to the university commencement page. Registration will close Friday, April 9.

The University Bookstore is hosting its annual Grad Fair this week, from March 8 through 12, at which graduates can purchase their caps, gowns, sashes, class rings and other memorabilia.

Though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has approved vehicle-based parades, the plan is still pending approval from the Long Beach Department of Public Health.

Occurring simultaneously at two locations, the GO BEACH sign and the west side of the Walter Pyramid, the ceremony will feature a live-stream of graduates passing across the vehicle stage “with their name and major proudly displayed on the screen” which will be “done by professional voice actors,” according to the website.

Participating graduates are each allocated one vehicle pass, which they must claim starting April 19 to attend the in-person component of the ceremony, and allows members of the student’s household to join. When claiming their pass, students will be given their 30-minute slot.

Also included in the March 22 email from [email protected] will be information on how students can upload photos to personalize their graduation slides, which will be due by May 1.

“The statement can be a quote that inspired them while working toward their degree, a word of thanks to any family, friends and faculty members that helped them during their journey or a reflection on their time as a Beach student,” the website reads.

Graduates planning to participate in the caravan event should refer to the commencement checklist found on the university’s webpage:

Share information with friends and family

Get commencement gear at Grad Fair: March 8 through 12

RSVP to attend commencement: March 22 to April 9

Submit name pronunciation information: March 22 to April 9

Submit custom grad slide photo and quote by May 1

Claim vehicle pass from April 19 to May 3

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with magnets and personalize their caps.

More information is available at https://www.csulb.edu/commencement/ceremony.