Crime Blotter: Suspicious circumstance, traffic hazards and UPD officers flagged down at CSULB

Suspicious Circumstance

On Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., a Long Beach State University Police Department officer found that someone meddled with a blue scissor lift, moving it from parking lot G4 to lot G7.

First parked in G4 near Hillside College Dormitory for on-campus construction, the scissor lift was found later that night in lot G7 on Earl Warren Drive near the Walter Pyramid parking structure.

“Upon checking it, it appeared that the ignition for the key switch had been tampered with. It appeared somebody was able to start it up and move it to G7,” Capt. John Brockie said.

UPD officers then informed the construction company, who took care of the lift.

Traffic Hazards

Also on Feb. 26, two separate traffic hazards occurred at the intersection of East Seventh Street and West Campus Drive and caused minor traffic.

At 7:30 a.m., a driver partially pulled over to use their phone, but remained in the lane, so a UPD officer informed the driver to move completely out of the traffic.

At 2:30 p.m., a broken-down vehicle stalled out in the middle of East Seventh Street. The UPD officer that arrived at the scene guided traffic away from the stalled car until a tow truck picked up the vehicle.

Officers Flagged Down

On Feb. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., officers were flagged down to assist pedestrians looking for directions.

University police officers continue to assist with vaccine rollout at the Walter Pyramid parking structure by guiding guests towards the clinic location.

Brockie said that patrol officers are also helping students who are coming on campus for face-to-face classes get acclimated and find which parking lots are open during this time.