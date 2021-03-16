Crime Blotter: Burglary, computer crime and suspicious circumstance at CSULB

Burglary

On the morning of March 5, $3,200 worth of MacBooks was reported stolen from the Design Building at Long Beach State.

The laptops were last seen in a locked closet, where they were stored on Jan. 14. According to the individual responsible for storing them, they were found missing on March 4.

According to the University Police Department, there are no leads at this time as to who got their hands on the laptops.

Computer Crime

A payroll employee on campus received a phishing email on March 3, which appeared to be sent from a CSULB employee.

The employee was guided to report the email to the FBI through the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The phishing email is similar to a previous email scheme that the FBI is currently investigating.

Campus police will continue to investigate the situation.

Suspicious Circumstance

At 12:30 a.m. on March 4, Beach Building Services discovered a door propped open at Student Health Services, calling on the UPD to investigate.

Officers who responded to the call didn’t find anything unusual and determined that the reason for the open door to be unknown.