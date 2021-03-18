CSULB ASI announces 2021 election results

Jesus Gonzalez will serve as the next Associated Students, Inc. president, winning 66.86% of the vote as announced Thursday.

Runner-up Shayan Hashemi received 33.14% of the vote. Lindsay Apaza will serve as vice president after running unopposed.

In the second-ever virtual election, ASI government election officer Helen Rodriguez and ASI’s social media assistant, Jackie Jimenez, announced the results of the 2021-22 elections via Instagram Live.

The new senators for the College of Liberal Arts are Millaray Ramirez, after getting 75% of votes, and Salvador Peregrina with 58.6% of votes. Shelbi Felter will be the senator for the College of Education after running unopposed.

“I am truly honored to have been voted as senator for the College of Liberal Arts,” Peregrina said. “I hope to leave behind a better school environment than when I came in. I want to dedicate my time to helping the undocumented and LGBTQ communities as well as those that struggle with mental health. Bringing up these issues and making campus feel more welcoming to students is the impact I want to leave behind.”

Jose Raya Perez and Aquila Jacquette will serve as the senators for the College of Business after receiving 54.93% and 48.66% of the votes, respectively.

The senators at-large for 2021-22 will be Karen Galindo, accumulating 66.63% of the votes, and Anthony Regina with 58.04%. Mitali Jain was unanimously reelected as the University Student Union Board of Trustees trustee at-large after running unopposed.

“When I found out I was elected senator at-large, I was overwhelmed with excitement and proud of myself for making it this far,” Galindo said. “I was also very proud of all the candidates and campaigns workers that participated in this election.”

Galindo, a first-generation college student, said she envisions CSULB as a unified school, with equal opportunities for everyone, especially minority groups.

“My top priorities as a senator at-large are to work closely with organizations and programs and expand student input by providing additional resources that promote educational success,” Galindo said. “I hope to go above and beyond and push myself to meet the needs of all students on campus, especially during these difficult times.”

Regina, who has run for the position five times unsuccessfully, said he felt “happy” and “grateful” to finally win.

“For those who think of quitting, don’t. Keep on pushing and work your way, never let anyone stop you,” Regina said.

One of Regina’s top priorities in the role will be the mental health of CSULB students.

“With everything that is going on right now, I feel like a lot of students are in need,” Regina said “As senator, I want to find a way to better help students with their mental health, potentially by expanding the amount of CAPS counselors and increasing the amount of appointments.”

Regina also promises to do what he can to make the transition back to campus as smooth as possible in the fall. He hopes to see students back in classrooms and walking around campus later this year.

The lone referendum on the ballot had a 79.4% vote for yes, which would add gender-neutral terminology throughout the entire ASI bylaws. The referendum will also update officer position titles, as well as clarify their roles and responsibilities to avoid confusion.

Rodriguez said that the changes will come into effect next semester.