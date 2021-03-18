CSULB to move forward with potential in-person commencement

Long Beach State’s Commencement Office is seeking feedback from the campus community regarding potential plans to move forward with an in-person ceremony pending approval from the governor’s office.

“We are anticipating updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health that may allow us modified in-person gatherings in a fixed seating outdoor stadium. Based on this anticipated guidance, we have an immediate opportunity to move our Commencement ceremonies to a regional stadium,” the statement reads.

This development comes after university administrators indicated an in-person graduation ceremony was being considered.

Students from the graduation classes 2020-21 are asked to complete a two-question survey, which was sent to their student emails, asking whether they would prefer an on-campus, vehicle based ceremony or an in-person regional stadium ceremony.

The survey is open until Saturday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Dates for an in-person commencement ceremony would move to May 28 to 31, a week later than the on-campus vehicle parade would take place.

During the in-person event, participating will gather to hear a message from President Jane Close Conoley and other keynote speakers.

Participants will remain seated and socially distant throughout the ceremony while graduate information appears on a scoreboard. According to the statement the ceremony will be live-streamed onto screens available to be viewed from the parking lot in the case that friends and family are unable to enter the venue.

If plans continue as previously announced, the drive-thru caravan will allow students to see their names individually displayed on jumbo screens as they remain in their vehicles with the members of their household.

This format will also be live-streamed for friends and family to view remotely.

A final decision will be made following final approval from the governor’s office and completion of the poll.

Updates will be made available on the university’s commencement website.