Crime Blotter: CSULB sees a suspicious person, medical response and petty theft

Suspicious Person

On March 10 at 9:30 a.m., Long Beach State’s University Police Department responded to reports of an individual facing homelessness sleeping on the sidewalk outside of The Chartroom on upper campus.

Capt. John Brockie described the individual as “transient,” stating they were blocking passage to the restaurant for employees arriving to work. The individual was asked to “move on,” Brockie said.

Medical Response

On March 11 at 6:30 a.m., the Veterans Affairs Police Department, located at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System, received a call from an individual they described as “disoriented” who was seeking medical assistance.

Brockie said that the VAPD then called the UPD for assistance at Whaley Park, where they believed the caller was located. Upon arrival, university officers couldn’t find anyone needing medical attention but were then informed from the VAPD that the individual was already at the VA hospital.

Petty Theft

At 8:50 p.m. on March 12, Beach Building Services reported a missing fire extinguisher from the Engineering 2 building on lower campus.

Beach Building Services said they had no knowledge of when the extinguisher went missing. The incident resulted in about $100 worth of losses.