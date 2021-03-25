CSULB to distribute $23 million of federal relief to students next month

Long Beach State will be distributing approximately $23 million of federal relief money to students in early April after spring break, Vice President of Student Affairs Beth Lesen said during Wednesday’s Associated Senate Zoom meeting.

According to the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, the money comes from President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s American Rescue Plan Act that the House of Representatives passed on March 10 in an effort to provide supplemental relief funding for students and institutions.

Lesen maintained that “some folks may receive a different amount than others,” as funds are dispersed.

Jeff Klaus, associate vice president of Student Affairs, will be meeting with ASI members next Wednesday to discuss the logistics behind distributing the money.

However, undocumented students and international students will not be eligible to receive federal money, according to the United States Department of Education.

CSULB will be running tests on a new security system during spring break to ensure money gets transferred to students safely.

“It’s not a conspiracy to make sure that you don’t spend it in the wrong place, we’re actually just trying to make sure that we protect that money,” Lesen said.

Associated Students, Inc. Senate will reconvene via Zoom next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.