CSULB requiring vaccines for on-campus residents for fall 2021

Housing and Residential Life has announced that all Long Beach State students living on campus will be required to show proof of vaccination to reside in the dorms in fall 2021.

“The university plans to require a COVID-19 vaccine for those who choose to live in student housing as an important component in helping ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications, said in an email.

According to an email sent by housing officials, on-campus residents must submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by June 15.

“With a decrease in cases in our area and the progress made with vaccines, Housing and Residential Life expects to be open at approximately 85%. We will be housing students in double and triple room occupancy,” the email said.

Per the email, “space is limited,” and officials expect the waitlist will be “longer than usual” due to public health restrictions.

The university has been administering vaccines on campus from the Walter Pyramid parking structure, so far to faculty and staff members and will soon be moving onto high-risk students.

As of April 5, CSULB has administered 7,963 vaccinations, both dose one and two. At this time, there are no current COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff and just one positive test from an off-campus student.

This story was updated on April 6 at 1:20 p.m. to include a quote from Jeff Cook.