All on-campus residents at CSULB will quarantining for two weeks in their rooms in Parkside College after five students tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. Julia Terbeche/Daily Forty-Niner
Campus, News

CSULB requiring vaccines for on-campus residents for fall 2021

by on

More in Campus:

Tweet
Share
Share

Housing and Residential Life has announced that all Long Beach State students living on campus will be required to show proof of vaccination to reside in the dorms in fall 2021.

“The university plans to require a COVID-19 vaccine for those who choose to live in student housing as an important component in helping ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications, said in an email. 

According to an email sent by housing officials, on-campus residents must submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by June 15.

“With a decrease in cases in our area and the progress made with vaccines, Housing and Residential Life expects to be open at approximately 85%. We will be housing students in double and triple room occupancy,” the email said.

Per the email, “space is limited,” and officials expect the waitlist will be “longer than usual” due to public health restrictions.

The university has been administering vaccines on campus from the Walter Pyramid parking structure, so far to faculty and staff members and will soon be moving onto high-risk students.

As of April 5, CSULB has administered 7,963 vaccinations, both dose one and two. At this time, there are no current COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff and just one positive test from an off-campus student.

This story was updated on April 6 at 1:20 p.m. to include a quote from Jeff Cook.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram