CSULB to allow graduating students just one guest ticket

By: Julia Terbeche and Iman Palm
Long Beach State graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be given just one guest ticket for commencement, campus officials announced in an email Tuesday.
In total, students will be given two tickets, one for themselves and one for their guest. Tickets will be sent to students’ campus emails in early May, and graduates will also receive two parking passes, one for themselves and one for their guest.
According to the email, there will not be any registration or RSVP process required, and only those with tickets will be permitted inside Angel Stadium and must remain in their seats during the event.
“The Commencement Team will continue to work on exciting enhancements to the graduate and family experience. Continue to check your CSULB email and the commencement website for additional details,” the email stated.
The email also reminded graduating seniors to complete their custom graduation slide, which will include a photo of the graduate and quote.
Students must submit their name pronunciation by this Friday, April 9, and a photo and quote is due by May 1.
The commencement ceremony will be held from May 28 to 31 at Angel Stadium, which will be livestreamed on the commencement website for guests without tickets.
More information and students’ personalized graduate slides are available on the commencement website.
The Governor opens up to 50% of capacity all Facilities yesterday 4/4/21 . Angel Stadium holds APPROX. 45,000 people more than enough space for BOTH parents to attend. Yet CSULB elects to IGNORE this directive from the governor and thinks the Commencement Committee is going to make this ceremony somehow an “EXCITING” event for the graduting students. By this decision of allowing only 1 parent to attend you are insuring the Disappointment of all. And anything you think that will make this more “EXCITING”for the students will FAIL MESIRABLY. There is NO REASON WHATSOEVER with MILLIONS of Residents getting Vacanation Shots these past 2 months that 2 guests cannot attend.
I CALL ON THE PRESIDENT OF THE SCHOOL AND ALL BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REVISE THIS COMPLETLY MISGUIDED DECISION. I AM MOST SURE THAT MANY STUDENTS AND PARENTS WILL FIND THIS PRESENT DECISION DISCRIMATORY AND POTENTIALLY OPEN THE SCHOOL TO LEGAL RECOURCE. BASING SUCH A DECISION ON “INACCURATE INFORMATION”.