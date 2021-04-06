CSULB to allow graduating students just one guest ticket

By: Julia Terbeche and Iman Palm

Long Beach State graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be given just one guest ticket for commencement, campus officials announced in an email Tuesday.

In total, students will be given two tickets, one for themselves and one for their guest. Tickets will be sent to students’ campus emails in early May, and graduates will also receive two parking passes, one for themselves and one for their guest.

According to the email, there will not be any registration or RSVP process required, and only those with tickets will be permitted inside Angel Stadium and must remain in their seats during the event.

“The Commencement Team will continue to work on exciting enhancements to the graduate and family experience. Continue to check your CSULB email and the commencement website for additional details,” the email stated.

The email also reminded graduating seniors to complete their custom graduation slide, which will include a photo of the graduate and quote.

Students must submit their name pronunciation by this Friday, April 9, and a photo and quote is due by May 1.

The commencement ceremony will be held from May 28 to 31 at Angel Stadium, which will be livestreamed on the commencement website for guests without tickets.

More information and students’ personalized graduate slides are available on the commencement website.