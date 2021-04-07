CSULB to now allow graduates two guest tickets for commencement

By: Iman Palm and Julia Terbeche

In response to concerns regarding only one guest ticket for next month’s commencement ceremony, Long Beach State officials have confirmed that graduates will be given a second guest ticket.

“The university has been successful in working with Angel Stadium to increase allowable tickets per ceremony so that each student may now have two guests along with the two parking passes,” Jeff Cook, associate vice president of strategic communications, said in an email. “The Commencement team is deeply engaged in planning and looking for further enhancements to the ceremonies.”

Cook maintained that the seating arrangement for guests is “still being determined.”

“We anticipate more information will be sent to graduating students tomorrow,” Cook said.

The Commencement Office announced in an email Tuesday that graduating students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 were to be given just two tickets total, one ticket for themselves and one for a guest. Now, graduates should be given three tickets total and two parking passes.

Participating students must submit their name pronunciation by this Friday, April 9, and a photo and quote by May 1.

The ceremony will be held from May 28 to 31 at Angel Stadium, which will be livestreamed on the commencement website for guests without tickets.

College of Engineering — Friday, May 28, 9:30 a.m.

College of Liberal Arts — Friday, May 28, 5 p.m.

College of the Arts — Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.

College of Health & Human Services — Saturday, May 29, 5 p.m.

College of Education — Sunday, May 30, 9:30 a.m.

College of Business — Sunday, May 30, 5 p.m.

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics — Monday, May 31, 9:30 a.m

More details of the event is available on the commencement site.