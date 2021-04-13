Crime Blotter: CSULB sees suspicious circumstances, grand theft and stolen vehicle part

Suspicious Circumstances

On March 21 at about 1 a.m., a University Police Department officer heard what sounded like three gunshots fired.

The possible gunfire came from the Atherton Street and Palo Verde Avenue intersection near Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid.

At 8 a.m. on March 25, a grounds worker found that someone attempted to break into the tent outside Student Health Services.

The tent’s lock was drastically bent, but investigations found no one successfully made their way inside.

Grand Theft

On March 22, between $1,200 and $1,600 worth of paint was stolen from a wooden pallet at a construction site near Atherton Street.

A construction worker on campus loaded 14 five-gallon buckets of paint onto the pallet and went to get a forklift. Upon getting back to the pallet, the paint buckets were missing.

It is unclear how much time was spent between the worker getting the forklift and getting back to the paint.

Stolen Vehicle Part

On March 25, an exhaust part was stolen from a Honda Element in parking lot E6.

The car owner called UPD at 5:30 p.m. after hearing the vehicle making a loud noise. A catalytic converter, the stolen part, helps suppress the sound coming out of the exhaust.

A catalytic converter is a common part stolen from vehicles because they’re generally expensive, according to UPD Capt. John Brockie.