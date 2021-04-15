CSULB commencement to include procession, no names announced inside Angel Stadium

Long Beach State’s Commencement Team announced in an email Thursday that graduates will be able to participate in a procession during next month’s ceremony, though their names will not be announced inside Angel Stadium due to time constraints.

“Graduates will process as they arrive, prior to ceremony start time. Graduates will line up at tunnel A and emerge on the playing field, where a cheering crowd will loudly welcome them,” the email said. “Graduates will step up onto and cross a platform set up just for them, then proceed to their seats.”

Those with guest tickets are “strongly encouraged” to take their seats upon arrival to view the procession, which “will be displayed on the jumbo screens for guests to enjoy.”

“Due to limited ceremony time,” however, graduates’ names will not be read aloud inside the stadium, according to the email.

For the ceremony, guests will be each permitted one clear bag per Angel Stadium’s policy.

Students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 must submit their name pronunciation by Friday, April 16 if participating in the ceremony, which will be held from May 28 to 31. Customizable grad slides, complete with a photo and quote, are due by May 1.

Graduates will digitally receive their three ceremony tickets, one for themselves and two for guests, and two parking passes by mid-May, in addition to a “GradPass” that can “be used to activate name reading and grad slide display at the Graduate Recognition Stages.”

Hosted by the Division of Student Affairs, all cultural graduation celebrations will be held virtually this year from May 15 to 17. Those interested in participating must register by Friday, April 16.

More details are available at the university’s commencement website.