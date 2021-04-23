CSULB releases more commencement details: grads to emerge on field, cross stage in Angel Stadium procession

As Long Beach State’s commencement is just five weeks away, graduating students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 can look forward to participating in a procession onto the field at Angel Stadium.

Beginning an hour before the ceremony, students will proceed through Tunnel A near Gate 6 to join fellow graduates from their college.

Graduates will then emerge onto the field, welcomed by guests in the stands, to cross a platform and take their seats. All students will be seated in the stands, grouped in pods of between two and six persons.

Part of the procession will occur on the playing field along the dirt track as well as on stairs, so students are asked to plan their footwear accordingly.

According to an email from the Commencement Office, the procession will close 15 minutes before the start of the ceremony, so any latecomers must go directly to their seats. The entire procession will take place before the official ceremony begins.

ASL interpreting will be provided, and any disability accommodations can be arranged through the Bob Murphy Access Center and submitted by May 12.

Guests are each permitted one clear bag, and “carry-in items will be limited to one factory-sealed plastic water bottle or an empty reusable bottle only,” per the email. According to the university’s commencement website, “graduates should limit the sharing or exchanging of materials,” such as throwing graduation caps or handling gifts or flowers, during the event.

In preparation for the event, students’ customizable grad slides are due Saturday, May 1 and should include a photo and quote.

These slides will be displayed at the graduate recognition stages set up in the Angel Stadium parking lot and accessed through a “GradPass,” which will be electronically sent to students in mid-May along with stadium tickets and parking passes. In total, six of these stages will be present in the parking lot for photo opportunities.

At the recognition stages, students will digitally scan their GradPass to access their grad slides and hear their pre-recorded name read aloud.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced throughout the event, and all attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the stadium.

The spring 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, split up by college:

College of Engineering — Friday, May 28, 9:30 a.m.

College of Liberal Arts — Friday, May 28, 5 p.m.

College of the Arts — Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.

College of Health & Human Services — Saturday, May 29, 5 p.m.

College of Education — Sunday, May 30, 9:30 a.m.

College of Business — Sunday, May 30, 5 p.m.

College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics — Monday, May 31, 9:30 a.m.

Any guests not from graduates’ households are asked to abide by the California Department of Public Health travel advisory, and anyone who is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 is “discouraged from attending,” according to the commencement website.

More details of the ceremony are available here and on the university’s commencement website.