Crime Blotter: CSULB sees vandalism, suspicious activity

Suspicious Person

On April 16 around 6 a.m., Long Beach State’s University Police Department UPD arrested a man who was ringing doorbells and peeping in windows on the same block where President Jane Close Conoley lives.

The 33-year-old man, Michael Donta Hayes, had a $30,000 warrant for battery in Long Beach. Hayes was found in the neighborhood just a street away from Conoley’s house after her husband described his appearance.

Hayes, who was carrying a glass pipe with narcotics, admitted to knocking on doors and claimed he just wanted to talk to people. UPD officers discovered he was also peaking into previously burglarized houses.

Campus police arrested Hayes because of the warrant and, after finishing the records check, the Long Beach Police Department asked that Hayes get booked.

No one was harmed by Hayes’s actions, according to UPD Capt. John Brockie.

Suspicious Vehicle

That same day at 2:30 p.m., someone was found driving on the sidewalk near the Psychology Building on campus.

The person was driving a grey Toyota Corolla but was gone by the time UPD arrived.

Vandalism

At around 6 p.m. also on April 16, the UPD found five juveniles banging on the ticket booth at the Walter Pyramid.

The kids left before any officers arrived at the booth, however. Campus police didn’t find any permanent damage to the booth — just some black marker markings on the door.