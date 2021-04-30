CSULB extends deadline for grad slides to May 7

Long Beach State officials have announced that the deadline for graduating students to complete their grad slides have been extended from May 1 to May 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Administrators also announced that family and friends that aren’t permitted inside Angel Stadium can wait in the parking lot to see their graduate walk across the microstages before or after the ceremony.

“Know that guests without stadium tickets will be allowed to wait for you in the parking lot, but the parking pass will allow for reentry should guests need to exit during the ceremony and return for photo opportunities,” the Commencement Office said in an email.

In mid-May, all graduating students will electronically receive their stadium tickets, parking passes and a GradPass, which will permit access to the recognition stages. Details on how students can claim these items will be announced in upcoming emails from the Commencement Office.

The email also stated that flower sales and pre-ordered pickup will be available at Angel Stadium, as well as the 49er Shops to purchase Beach gear.

More details are available at the university’s commencement website.