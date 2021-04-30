Students upset over rumored tuition increase, denied by CSULB officials

Within the past few weeks, a rumor had sprung up among students in a private Long Beach State Facebook group that there had been a tuition increase for the fall 2021 semester. University officials, however, refuted these claims and confirmed that there is no change in student fees.

“It’s still the same, full-time undergrad tuition of $3,425. There hasn’t been an increase in fees or tuition rates,” said Sofia Rahmany, an employee in Student Financial Services.

The apparent increase upset students who are struggling and pay out of pocket for their fall courses. Some also expressed worry that they wouldn’t receive enough financial aid for to cover other necessities next semester.

“Though I receive financial aid for my tuition, I’m highly upset over the tuition increase since I’ll have less money for bills, books and other essential items that I need to buy,” said Nadine Cord-Cruz, a fourth-year health science major. “I also feel that it was unfair that the board did not inform their students about this increase.”

Rahmany also confirmed that the university does not increase or decrease tuition rates depending on semesters, so students will pay the same rate for both fall 2021 and spring 2022.

Derrick Edwards, a human development major graduating this semester, said he felt a tuition increase would be unfair.

“It’s already high,” Edwards said. “What are these extra costs going to? That’s what I want to know. It seems as though the school is trying to get more money out of students just to do so with no reason behind it.”

Third-year Spanish major Jacqui Herrador said she feels student fees are high as is. Paying rent and supporting her family back home takes most of her income, she said, so every penny counts for her.

“I feel like this is not the best time to raise tuition. I don’t understand or agree with many of the fees we have to pay for because I don’t even use those services,” Herrador said. “I’m not trying to be selfish, but it’s just that it’s hard to afford college.”

The cost of tuition has been a recurring issue for CSULB students.

Last summer, thousands even signed a petition demanding campus administration to decrease student fees for the fall 2020 semester. In July of 2020, in-state undergraduate tuition for full-time students enrolled in seven or more units was set at $3,425, and that number has yet to change.

In January of this year, California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro vowed that students in the 23-campus system would not see a tuition increase for the 2021-22 academic year, “the first time the CSU has committed itself to such a goal,” according to CalMatters.

Tuition costs of CSULB’s graduate programs in have also not increased for fall 2021.