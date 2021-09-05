9/2/2021 - LONG BEACH, CA: The Wellness Center is located on the lower side of campus at the university.
Student Recreation and Wellness Center hosts “Rec Fest,” informing students of amenities

Music filled the once idle student recreation center as people mingled over free food and carnival games, encapsulating a true summer feeling.

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) hosted “Rec Fest” on Thursday, Sept. 2, to inform students about the amenities offered at the center, including the opportunity to take a spin class or go rock climbing.

9/2/21 - LONG BEACH, CA: Two caricature artists were available for CSULB students to get drawn and save a memory from the Rec. Fest.

“I’m out here to meet some new people, to have some fun, watch a good game, and get my school spirit going,” Dahlia Diaz, an English major transfer student, said.

Some students don’t realize that the SRWC is a service they get to use as part of paying for their tuition and fees, so “Rec Fest” was created to highlight the information students need to use the gym or take classes, while interacting with the CSULB community.

“This is a little different than how we typically run it but it’s really just getting people down here to see where we are, what we have to offer,” Maureen MacRae, associate director of the SRWC, said. “Because of the times, we wanted it to be mainly outdoors but typically we’ll have part of it indoors as well, so people come in that have never come to the facility.”

During SWRC Fest students played various carnival table-top games like the alien inspired pinball made of wood moderated by Jamie Morales, 23, physical therapy major and MBA graduate Louie Mora 27, on Thursday Sept. 02. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

To attend the “Rec Fest,” students had to fill out the COVID-19 Symptoms Pre-Screening and sign the SRWC Waiver.

And with a larger turn-out than anticipated, precautions were taken to keep everyone at the event safe, including hand sanitizer at every game, and everyone handling food or products with gloves.

9/2/2021 - LONG BEACH, CA: The Rec. Fest created a place for students to enjoy their Thursday evening while eating, playing games, and having fun.

“This is my first school event, I guess besides moving in. So, it’s good to get used to the school and the environment and also free stuff,” said Winn Lin, a freshman communications major. “I come to the gym anyway so I said might as well get to know all the programs and take advantage of it.”

To learn more about the SWRC, available classes and upcoming, visit https://www.asirecreation.org/.

