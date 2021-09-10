Biden visits Long Beach in support of Newsom’s anti-recall campaign

On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to visit Long Beach, California, to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Stop the Republican” recall election, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on Thursday.

As Newsom’s anti-recall campaign approaches an end on Monday, Biden plans to support Newsom in an effort to gather Democratic voters to vote “no” on the recall ballot on Sept. 14.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Looking forward to welcoming President @JoeBiden and Governor @GavinNewsom to Long Beach on Monday.”

Biden’s arrival comes off the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris campaign appearance with Newsom on Wednesday in the Bay Area.

The Gubernatorial recall began in response to the growing frustration of California voters over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, business restrictions and the cost of living.

If removed, the polls have shown Conservative talk radio show host Larry Elder, a Republican Party candidate lead, could be the front-runner to replace Newsom out of the 46 replacement Republican candidates on the ballot.

According to the California Secretary of State, if more than 50 percent of voters vote in favor of the recall, the blue state could see a shift in power.

Students can drop off their ballots on-campus on Sept. 14 located on CSULB’s Vote Center located at The Pointe in the Walter Pyramid from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the California Gubernatorial recall election, visit the frequently asked questions.

Lauren Ramirez contributed to this story.