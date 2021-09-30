Nutrition assistance program moves to new location on campus

Located on the first floor of the University Student Union, the new Beach CalFresh Outreach and Basic Needs office continues to provide its services at a much easier location for students to access.

The office was located at USU 313 but moved to the first floor during the summer to USU 112, across from the Beach Pantry in the north hallway.

“Our department is committed to using this new office space for students to be served with a culture of care and compassion,” Vivian Hernandez, Beach CalFresh Outreach coordinator, said.

CalFresh is a program that provides nutritional assistance for low-income individuals and families. It is also known as the USDA-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or “food stamps”. Those eligible for CalFresh may receive up to $204 per month for groceries and spend it via Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Students can visit for in-person drop-in hours Monday and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If students would rather meet from home, meetings can be held via Zoom Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Students may also schedule appointments online.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a temporary student eligibility expansion for CalFr esh.

If a student had an estimated expected family contribution of $0 on their financial aid application, they may likely be eligible for CalFresh, Hernandez said. If a student is eligible for a federal work-study grant but never received the award money, they may also be eligible.



“The best way is to meet with us, have a quick 10-minute conversation, we can ask you the questions, and then we can definitely find out if you’re eligible,” Hernandez said.

For more immediate support, students can also meet with the Basic Needs program case managers.

Students must fill out an application and meet with a case manager for the Basic Needs program. Both the Beach Pantry and Basic Needs program is accessible and free to all students.

More information on CalFresh services and updates can be found on their website or on their Instagram @basicneedscsulb.