Student government review the rising costs of parking at Long Beach State

Concerns over the rising cost of parking at Long Beach State were discussed during the latest student government meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to Associated Student Inc., the increase in parking fees is part of a five-year plan that will “be increased by approximately 20% annually in years one through four; 10% in year five; and will continue annually based on the cost of living increase.”

Director of Parking and Operations Robyn Ames-Woodyard said the money made from the increase in parking costs would be used to to pay for, “facilities, lots, buildings, lighting, elevators, staff,” as well as, “millions of dollars in refunds” in addition to revenue loss, as a result of COVID-19.

Ames-Woodyard said students should visit the CSULB Parking and Transportation website and watch their video to gain a greater understanding of what the parking permits are paying for.

As prices hike for CSULB students, other universities have taken efforts to reduce parking costs, including UC Irvine, which cut its daily parking price by 50%, with plans of not charging full price until January 2022.

John Barcelona, CSULB’s vice president of finance, said he does not agree with the university increasing parking costs at a time when students may be experiencing socioeconomic issues as a result of the pandemic.

With most classes online and few in person, parking services should alleviate some of those expenses away from students until they’re financially stable, Barcelona said.

“Long Beach State is a commuter school, with a majority of students receiving financial aid,” Barcelona said. “Over the past few years I’ve been here, I’ve seen the daily parking and permit price increased significantly. Especially during COVID.”

To access information on Long Beach State’s parking and transportation, visit www.csulb.edu/parking-and-transportation-services.