President Jane Close Conoley shares latest development regarding Puvungna

Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley addressed the Long Beach community on Wednesday, Oct. 27, regarding the recent developments in a lawsuit between the university and the Native American tribes that consider Puvungna sacred land.

Conoley said that there are legal efforts in place to limit or restrict any future plans to construct physical structures on the sacred land.

“Diversity is our strength at Long Beach State, we mean that,” Conoley said. “And honoring our first peoples is part of that core commitment to recognizing and lifting up all the traditions, backgrounds and cultures that make this university great.”

This comes after a settlement agreement was reached in September to put an end to the lawsuit brought by the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation – Belardes and the California Cultural Resources Preservation Alliance, Inc., to preserve the 22-acre plot of land next to CSULB.

“We are also working toward a conservation easement for Puvungna, which would permanently transfer oversight for the land to a third party,” Conoley said. “We are currently in search of a grantee organization and exploring funding options that will maintain the land in perpetuity.”

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley shares a special message about Puvungna. pic.twitter.com/qojPuktiVh — Cal State Long Beach (@CSULB) October 27, 2021

Ulysses Villa contributed to this story.