We are hiring for Spring 2022. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
For any questions email [email protected]
Click here to apply!
Deputy Copy Editor
The Deputy Copy Editor is an extension of the Chief Copy Editor. The deputy copy editor assists in conducting edits after the desk editor makes their edits. They will edit all content that comes in alongside the print issues.
Look for accuracy, good word choice and smooth flow of each story
Review and edit stories for each section after they are approved by the desk editor
Look over the print page PDFs before they go out for publication
Offer line edits, paragraph rearrangements and flow suggestions for writers
Fact checks people, places quotes and dates in articles
Ensures proper spelling, grammar, punctuation and AP Style are followed in all final content
Deputy Managing Editor
The Deputy Managing Editor is an extension of the EIC and managing editor. Helps the EIC and managing editor with weekly tasks and managing the desk editors.
Will help read over articles before they are published, may edit if needed
Will help EIC and managing editor publish things when they can’t
In charge of online edits and corrections
Works closely with the managing editor to ensure desk editors are making deadlines
Takes meeting notes on Monday & Thursday
Can post on social media when social media editor cannot
Design Assistant
The graphic designer assists the design editor with visual content for the print edition, digital edition, e-newsletter and website, including CVI, infographics, maps, illustrations, etc.
Assist with design ideas for CVI
Help desk editors with any graphics needed for stories.
Assist social media team with graphic elements for posts
Work with special projects team to create visual elements for themed issues
Creates a daily newsletter
News Assistant
The news assistant is an extension of the news editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stands in when the news editor is unable to attend meetings.
Assists in finding campus and city news story idea
Helps oversee and edit content on the desk
- Assists with monitoring news email
Pitches campus and city news stories to editor
Stands in for news editor when editor is unavailable
Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes
Arts, Culture and Entertainment Assistant
The arts, culture and entertainment assistant is an extension of the arts, culture and entertainment editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stand in when the arts, life and entertainment editor is unable to attend meetings.
- Helps oversee and edit content on the arts desk
- Assists with monitoring arts email
- Must be able to pitch story ideas appropriate for the section
- Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes to cover stories
Opinions Assistant
The opinions assistant is an extension of the opinions editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stand in when the opinions editor is unable to attend meetings.
Assist in finding story ideas to assign
Helps oversee and edit content on the opinions desk
Stand in when the opinions editor is unable to attend meetings
Assists with monitoring opinions email, letters to the editor and communication from the community
Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes
Special Projects Assistant
The special projects assistant is an extension of the special projects editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas for special issues, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, work with design, social media and multimedia teams, and stand in when the special projects editor is unable to attend meetings.
Assist in finding content ideas for all special issues
Help organize content team for each special issue
Assist in editing articles for the special issue
Communicates with writers to ensure deadlines are met
Collobrates with Special Projects Coordinator to come up with story ideas for each issue; alongside a visual for the first page
Public Relations Assistant
Is an extenstion of the Social Media Editor. Works with the social media editor to determine which content should be posted to social media.
Creates captions for each posts
Ensures that content is appropriate for the publication
Creates templates that are on brand for the publication
Creates interactive story posts
Manages engagement, comments and DMs
Works with social media editor and EIC to determine strategy if audience becomes uncivil or aggressive in the comments
Social Media Assistant
Is an extension of the social media editor. Uses scheduling app to publish content on platforms. Stands in when the social media editor is unable to attend meetings.
Manage official @Daily49er social media page as assigned
Post content multiple times a day, using all appropriate channel features
Create graphics, captions and interactive stories for posts
Checks engagement, comments and DMs multiple times a day
Responds to DMs in a timely and appropriate fashion
Pitch ideas for promoting special issues, stories and digital issues
Engages with followers as appropriate
Photo Assistant
The photo assistant is an extension of the photo editor. They assist with taking and editing photos, writing photo captions, working with JOUR 310 students and contributors to produce additional photo content and stand in when the photo editor is unable to attend meetings.
Take photos as assigned
Help desk editors and/or reporters get photos needed for stories
Create and edit photo captions
Work with JOUR 310 students and contributors
Video Assistant
The video assistant is an extension of the video editor. This person helps with filming and editing as needed to support planned video content and will stand in when the video editor is unable to attend meetings.
Help edit videos, film b-roll, come up with source list for each video and pitch video ideas
Assist with ideas to creatively tell or support stories through video
Help social media team with video teasers and social media specific video content
Podcast Assistant
The podcast assistant is an extension of the podcast editor. This position collaborates with the Podcast editor to create a script for the week, book guests to interview and meet deadlines
- Will host weekly episodes alongside the podcast editor
Works with desk editors to determine which articles to include in the podcast
Interview weekly guests
Read booked advertising scripts for each podcast