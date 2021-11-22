We are hiring for Spring 2022. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

For any questions email [email protected]

Deputy Copy Editor

The Deputy Copy Editor is an extension of the Chief Copy Editor. The deputy copy editor assists in conducting edits after the desk editor makes their edits. They will edit all content that comes in alongside the print issues.

Look for accuracy, good word choice and smooth flow of each story

Review and edit stories for each section after they are approved by the desk editor

Look over the print page PDFs before they go out for publication

Offer line edits, paragraph rearrangements and flow suggestions for writers

Fact checks people, places quotes and dates in articles

Ensures proper spelling, grammar, punctuation and AP Style are followed in all final content

Deputy Managing Editor

The Deputy Managing Editor is an extension of the EIC and managing editor. Helps the EIC and managing editor with weekly tasks and managing the desk editors.

Will help read over articles before they are published, may edit if needed

Will help EIC and managing editor publish things when they can’t

In charge of online edits and corrections

Works closely with the managing editor to ensure desk editors are making deadlines

Takes meeting notes on Monday & Thursday

Can post on social media when social media editor cannot

Design Assistant

The graphic designer assists the design editor with visual content for the print edition, digital edition, e-newsletter and website, including CVI, infographics, maps, illustrations, etc.

Assist with design ideas for CVI

Help desk editors with any graphics needed for stories.

Assist social media team with graphic elements for posts

Work with special projects team to create visual elements for themed issues

Creates a daily newsletter

News Assistant

The news assistant is an extension of the news editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stands in when the news editor is unable to attend meetings.

Assists in finding campus and city news story idea

Helps oversee and edit content on the desk

Assists with monitoring news email

Pitches campus and city news stories to editor

Stands in for news editor when editor is unavailable

Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes

Arts, Culture and Entertainment Assistant

The arts, culture and entertainment assistant is an extension of the arts, culture and entertainment editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stand in when the arts, life and entertainment editor is unable to attend meetings.

Helps oversee and edit content on the arts desk

Assists with monitoring arts email

Must be able to pitch story ideas appropriate for the section

Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes to cover stories

Opinions Assistant

The opinions assistant is an extension of the opinions editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas that cover topics pertinent to their section, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, and stand in when the opinions editor is unable to attend meetings.

Assist in finding story ideas to assign

Helps oversee and edit content on the opinions desk

Stand in when the opinions editor is unable to attend meetings

Assists with monitoring opinions email, letters to the editor and communication from the community

Works with JOUR 310 and JOUR 420 classes

Special Projects Assistant

The special projects assistant is an extension of the special projects editor. They assist in editing and finding story ideas for special issues, assign stories to staff writers and contributors, work with design, social media and multimedia teams, and stand in when the special projects editor is unable to attend meetings.

Assist in finding content ideas for all special issues

Help organize content team for each special issue

Assist in editing articles for the special issue

Communicates with writers to ensure deadlines are met

Collobrates with Special Projects Coordinator to come up with story ideas for each issue; alongside a visual for the first page Public Relations Assistant Is an extenstion of the Social Media Editor. Works with the social media editor to determine which content should be posted to social media. Creates captions for each posts Ensures that content is appropriate for the publication Creates templates that are on brand for the publication Creates interactive story posts Manages engagement, comments and DMs Works with social media editor and EIC to determine strategy if audience becomes uncivil or aggressive in the comments



Social Media Assistant

Is an extension of the social media editor. Uses scheduling app to publish content on platforms. Stands in when the social media editor is unable to attend meetings.

Manage official @Daily49er social media page as assigned

Post content multiple times a day, using all appropriate channel features

Create graphics, captions and interactive stories for posts

Checks engagement, comments and DMs multiple times a day

Responds to DMs in a timely and appropriate fashion

Pitch ideas for promoting special issues, stories and digital issues

Engages with followers as appropriate

Photo Assistant

The photo assistant is an extension of the photo editor. They assist with taking and editing photos, writing photo captions, working with JOUR 310 students and contributors to produce additional photo content and stand in when the photo editor is unable to attend meetings.

Take photos as assigned

Help desk editors and/or reporters get photos needed for stories

Create and edit photo captions

Work with JOUR 310 students and contributors

Video Assistant

The video assistant is an extension of the video editor. This person helps with filming and editing as needed to support planned video content and will stand in when the video editor is unable to attend meetings.

Help edit videos, film b-roll, come up with source list for each video and pitch video ideas

Assist with ideas to creatively tell or support stories through video

Help social media team with video teasers and social media specific video content

Podcast Assistant

The podcast assistant is an extension of the podcast editor. This position collaborates with the Podcast editor to create a script for the week, book guests to interview and meet deadlines

Will host weekly episodes alongside the podcast editor