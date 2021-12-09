The Nugget’s reopening is ‘in the works’ for spring 2022

Students can expect additional dining options, plus new hiring positions, as the University Student Union (USU) anticipates re-opening additional restaurants in the food court, including The Nugget Grill & Pub, next semester.

According to Rosa Hernandez, director of human resources for the 49er Shops, The Nugget Grill & Pub is aiming to return in the spring of 2022.

“We are actively working on that,” Hernandez said, referring to plans of The Nugget and other campus food options re-opening next semester. “We hope to have a final plan by the next two weeks.”

Hernandez said her main concern with re-opening is the hiring process for the kitchen and staff. Open positions will be posted on the school’s career page soon, according to Hernandez, including resources to apply for student positions.

Since the return to campus this fall, food options at CSULB have been limited. The only dining options open in the student union are Sbarro’s, Carl’s Jr., Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and Robeks, along with the library’s Caffeine Lab.

The USU has current plans to re-open the two remaining food court spaces, El Pollo Loco and Subway, next spring.

USU Associate Director Taylor Buehler-Scott said the department expects to announce operating hours for all open dining restaurants in January 2022.