ASI brings back pre-pandemic events for finals week

With finals week around the corner, Associated Students Inc. (ASI) have planned a diverse schedule of events for students to attend as a study break at the University Student Union (USU).

Kasey Schoen, the program manager at Beach Events, said the team is excited to bring back all the events they hosted before the campus closed due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to provide students with a great study space,” Schoen said. “We understand how stressful finals week can be.”

Students who plan on attending these events are required to complete their COVID-19 pre-screening and present the green check mark with their student ID.

Pups and Cups

Students looking for a study break can attend puppy therapy from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the USU Northeast Entrance. Students can meet puppies and will receive a voucher for a free cup of coffee at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in the USU.

Arts and Crafts

All week long, ASI will provide students with do-it-yourself artwork and crafts. These projects will be held all day long during finals week.

Monday : Macramé art and coloring pages

: Macramé art and coloring pages Tuesday : Origami and galaxy jars

: Origami and galaxy jars Wednesday : Decorating mugs and receive hot chocolate packs

: Decorating mugs and receive hot chocolate packs Thursday : Holiday cards and bracelets

: Holiday cards and bracelets Friday: Geometric canvas art painting

Food Giveaways

Students can receive free food and snacks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day in the USU. Snacks such as popcorn, fruit and coffee will be provided along with items from restaurant vendors in the USU Courtyard.

Massage Therapy

Need a break from being hunched over your notes and textbooks? Students can receive a free 10-minute massage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the USU Courtyard.

USU Games Center special

Students can enjoy one free bowling game and free shoe rental during finals week. The bowling alley is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

More events including caricature art, balloon animals, and more are scheduled to take place on the ASI Events page.

The USU will be open for extended hours in the West Wing during finals week. The updated hours are 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday.