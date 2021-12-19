CSULB Parking and Transportation Services offer half-off discounted parking permits for spring semester

Long Beach State Parking and Transportation Services will be offering spring semester students offsite parking permits marked 50% off the regular price of $210 at Cottonwood Church, according to a campus-wide email sent on Friday, Dec. 17.

As the number of in-person classes increases next semester, CSULB’s efforts to mitigate parking overflow will allow students to park at the church located in Los Alamitos, about six miles away from the Beach.

The Church’s lot will be a temporary parking location for students, and free shuttles will be offered to transport students to and from the offsite location every 15 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During the first week of the spring 2022 semester, the Overflow Parking Permit will allow students to park in CSULB’s general lots as well as the Cottonwood Church’s offsite lot.

After the first week, students who purchased the offsite permit will only be allowed to park at the Church lot from Monday to Thursday from Jan. 20 to March 10.

On the weekends, however, the offsite permit may be used to park on campus.

After March 10, the offsite permit will transition into a regular parking permit in order to park at the Beach for the rest of the semester.

For those who would like to only park on campus, the regular student permit for spring 2022 will still be offered to purchase.

Offsite parking permits will be available to purchase on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 8 a.m. via the Online Parking Portal.

To learn more, visit the Overflow Permit visit terms and conditions website.