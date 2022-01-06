CSULB returns to online learning for the first two weeks of spring 2022 semester, amid concerns of rising Omicron variant cases

By: Lauren Ramirez and Ulysses Villa

Long Beach State officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 6 that most face-to-face spring semester courses will transition to online instruction in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

Due to following local public health recommendations, CSULB’s spring semester will begin on Thursday, Jan. 20 “by offering primarily remote instruction to students,” until Monday, Feb. 7, according to the CSULB COVID-19 information page.

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley sent out a spring semester update email to students and faculty members regarding the Omicron variant.

“Delayed in-person instruction was not what we had intended for this spring, but the rise of the Omicron variant warrants this adjustment,” Conoley said in the email. “Among the lessons of the pandemic is continued flexibility, and we will monitor prevailing conditions and public health recommendations over the coming weeks.”

The university also recommends students check BeachBoard or emails from their instructors to find out the “delivery of instruction in each of their courses as the semester gets underway,” according to the CSULB COVID-19 information page.

CSULB facilities such as the University Student Union (USU), University Library and University Bookstore will continue to provide their services to students while following COVID-19 safety protocols as well as requiring face masks.

The CSULB COVID-19 page also stated, “details about modifications in policy and procedures will be shared in the coming days both via email and on the websites of respective units.”

To learn more about CSULB’s COVID-19 procedures, visit https://www.csulb.edu/covid-19.