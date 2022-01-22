The 2022 graduation ceremony will once again be at the Angel Stadium. Andrea Ramos/Daily Forty-Niner
CSULB’s 2022 spring commencement ceremony will be held at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Long Beach State’s Commencement Office announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that the 2022 commencement ceremony will take place at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim from May 16 to May 18.

CSULB's college ceremony dates will take place from May 16 to May 18.

In order to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony, graduates must complete their graduation application by March 1 in order “for their name to be added to the Graduate Recognition Program and to receive future commencement correspondence,” the Commencement Team announced in an email.

The email also stated Graduate Recognition Stages will be returning to this year’s graduation ceremony in order for grads “to hear their name announced and view their personalized slide as they cross the platform to take photos.”

“In a few weeks, grads will receive access to build a custom slide, with the options to add a photo and personal quote to their prefilled degree information,” the Commencement Team wrote in the email sent to the classes of 2021 and 2022.

For more information, graduates can email [email protected] or visit the commencement website.

