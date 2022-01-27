Cal State Long Beach is set to reopen in-person learning on Feb. 7. Photo credit: Vincent Medina
Campus, Coronavirus, News

Some CSULB campus facility services remain open during the two-week remote learning transition

by on

Long Beach State has transitioned to online instruction until Feb. 7 due to an increase in Omicron variant cases. However, select campus facilities and services are currently open for students and faculty members.

University Student Union (USU)

The University Student Union is currently open for the spring semester, despite the temporary shift from in-person classes to distance learning for two weeks. Credit: Forty-Niner Staff
The University Student Union is currently open for the spring semester, despite the temporary shift from in-person classes to distance learning for two weeks. Credit: Forty-Niner Staff

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) President Jesus Gonzalez sent a campus-wide email on Monday, Jan. 24 to update students on the current hours of operation of the USU and SRWC due to the “remote instruction transition for the first two weeks of the new semester.”

USU hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

These hours are subject to change after Feb. 7. For more information call (562) 985-5271 or refer to their website.

Food and Vendors

Most food vendors at the USU are closed until students return.

At this time, Sbarro, Carl’s Jr. and Robeks are set to reopen on Feb. 7 but have not announced their opening hours, according to the ASI website.

Coffee Bean

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. For additional information call (562) 985-3477.

Elektric Hair

Open by appointment only.

Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays are open by appointment

Sunday to Monday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Call or text (562) 964 – 5662 to set an appointment.

49er Shops Bookstore

Long Beach state bookstore provides textbooks and other university merchandise to students.
Long Beach state bookstore provides textbooks and other university merchandise to students. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Call (562) 985 – 5093 or go to their website for more information.

Bookstore Convenience Store

The university bookstore convenience store provides food, drinks and other school supplies.
The university bookstore convenience store provides food, drinks and other school supplies. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change.

Student Recreation & Wellness Center (SRWC)

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center is one of the many services offered for students to take advantage of. Credit: Daily Forty-Niner Staff
The Student Recreation and Wellness Center is one of the many services offered for students to take advantage of. Credit: Daily Forty-Niner Staff

Hours of operation from Jan. 1 – Feb. 6:

Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Starting Feb. 7

Monday to Thursday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on SRWC hours of operation or services, visit their website.

University Library

The University Library at Long Beach State has remained open for enrolled students of spring 2022 despite on-campus classes temporarily switching to distance learning amid concerns of rising Omicron cases.
The University Library at Long Beach State has remained open for enrolled students of spring 2022 despite on-campus classes temporarily switching to distance learning amid concerns of rising Omicron cases. Photo credit: Ashley Ramos

Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Starting Feb. 7

Monday to Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Library hours are subject to change and are updated on their website.

Caffeine Lab

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

The Art Store & Convenience Store

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Additional information is on their website.

The Outpost Grill

The Outpost Grill & Pub is currently the only food place on campus selling alcohol. Photo credit: Ashley Ramos
The Outpost Grill & Pub is currently the only food place on campus selling alcohol. Photo credit: Ashley Ramos

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. For more information, visit their website.

The Outpost Convenience Store

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday: Closed

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

