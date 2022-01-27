Some CSULB campus facility services remain open during the two-week remote learning transition

Long Beach State has transitioned to online instruction until Feb. 7 due to an increase in Omicron variant cases. However, select campus facilities and services are currently open for students and faculty members.

University Student Union (USU)

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) President Jesus Gonzalez sent a campus-wide email on Monday, Jan. 24 to update students on the current hours of operation of the USU and SRWC due to the “remote instruction transition for the first two weeks of the new semester.”

USU hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

These hours are subject to change after Feb. 7. For more information call (562) 985-5271 or refer to their website.

Food and Vendors

Most food vendors at the USU are closed until students return.

At this time, Sbarro, Carl’s Jr. and Robeks are set to reopen on Feb. 7 but have not announced their opening hours, according to the ASI website.

Coffee Bean

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. For additional information call (562) 985-3477.

Elektric Hair

Open by appointment only.

Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays are open by appointment

Sunday to Monday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Call or text (562) 964 – 5662 to set an appointment.

49er Shops Bookstore

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Call (562) 985 – 5093 or go to their website for more information.

Bookstore Convenience Store

Hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change.

Student Recreation & Wellness Center (SRWC)

Hours of operation from Jan. 1 – Feb. 6:

Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Starting Feb. 7

Monday to Thursday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on SRWC hours of operation or services, visit their website.

University Library

Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Starting Feb. 7

Monday to Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Library hours are subject to change and are updated on their website.

Caffeine Lab

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

The Art Store & Convenience Store

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. Additional information is on their website.

The Outpost Grill

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Hours are subject to change. For more information, visit their website.

The Outpost Convenience Store

Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday: Closed